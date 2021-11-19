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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a 45 s Cayenne coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 87 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Cr
Mileage12 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46

Filters
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.49 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Top View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I43.0 L Turbocharged V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm500 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive DampingMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive DampingMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19305 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres75 litres
Length
4453 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm2895 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg-
Height
1414 mm1678 mm
Width
1850 mm1983 mm
Features
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2Yes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Second Row
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Multi-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,28,5211,70,04,990
Ex-Showroom Price
87,00,0001,48,60,000
RTO
9,50,75715,40,000
Insurance
3,77,2646,04,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,15,5523,65,503
Expert Rating
-

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