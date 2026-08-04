In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs Cayenne Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a 45 s
|Cayenne
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6