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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a 45 s 718
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 87 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
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Top View
Rear View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.5
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive DampingMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive DampingMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19265 / 458 R18
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres54
Length
4453 mm4379
Wheelbase
2729 mm2475
Kerb Weight
1680 kg1365
Height
1414 mm1295
Width
1850 mm1801
Features
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2No
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront Only
Cornering Headlights
ActiveOptional
Headlights
LED ProjectorBi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)No
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Voice Command
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Optional-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather + Alcantara
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,28,5211,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
87,00,0001,25,63,000
RTO
9,50,75713,10,300
Insurance
3,77,2645,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,15,5523,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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