In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs V-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a 45 s
|V-class
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|₹ 71.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4