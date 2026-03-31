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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs V-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a 45 s V-class
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 87 Lakhs₹ 71.1 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Expression ELWB
₹71.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4OM651 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres6.25
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive DampingMcPherson front axle with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbers
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive DampingSemi-trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres57
Length
4453 mm5370
Wheelbase
2729 mm3430
Kerb Weight
1680 kg2177
Height
1414 mm1909
Width
1850 mm1928
Features
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Multi-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Optional-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,28,52181,92,503
Ex-Showroom Price
87,00,00071,10,000
RTO
9,50,7578,95,080
Insurance
3,77,2641,86,923
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,15,5521,76,088
Expert Rating
-

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