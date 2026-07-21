In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a 45 s
|Gls
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6