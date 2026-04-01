In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a 45 s
|Gle
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4