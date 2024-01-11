In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs 92.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic Plus and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs 74.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 66.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less