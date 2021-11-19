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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a 45 s Amg e53 cabriolet
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 87 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Cr
Mileage12 kmpl11.48 kmpl
Engine Capacity1991 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46

Filters
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Engine
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I43.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive DampingIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive DampingIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19275 / 35 R19
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres66 litres
Length
4453 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
2729 mm2939 mm
Kerb Weight
1680 kg1969 kg
Height
1414 mm1447 mm
Width
1850 mm1852 mm
Features
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - RearLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Multi-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteArtificial Leather
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,28,5211,48,87,264
Ex-Showroom Price
87,00,0001,30,00,000
RTO
9,50,75713,54,000
Insurance
3,77,2645,32,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,15,5523,19,985

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