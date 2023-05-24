HT Auto
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
4Matic Plus
₹92.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG E53
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
4MATIC Plus
₹1.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl11.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I43.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Driving Range
615 Km776
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds4.5
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
270 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,61,4251,16,99,289
Ex-Showroom Price
92,50,0001,02,00,000
RTO
9,25,00010,74,000
Insurance
3,85,9254,24,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,27,0062,51,463
