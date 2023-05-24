Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12 kmpl
|11.76
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
|429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
|3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
|Driving Range
|615 Km
|776
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.9 seconds
|4.5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|270 Kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Automatic Parking
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
|Electronic - All
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,05,61,425
|₹1,16,99,289
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹92,50,000
|₹1,02,00,000
|RTO
|₹9,25,000
|₹10,74,000
|Insurance
|₹3,85,925
|₹4,24,789
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,27,006
|₹2,51,463