In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A-Class Limousine vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A-class limousine
|Xc60
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4