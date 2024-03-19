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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200 and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A-Class Limousine vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A-class limousine Xc40 recharge
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage17.5 to 21.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1332 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side View Left
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm238 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4Dual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.37.3 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion-Beam AxleIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
405419 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Length
45494440 mm
Wheelbase
27292702 mm
Height
14461647 mm
Kerb Weight
1385 kg-
Width
17961863 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+13
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood TrimCharcoal
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,45,43457,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00054,95,000
RTO
4,70,83029,000
Insurance
69,1042,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,10,5951,23,881

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