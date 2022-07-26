HT Auto
A-Class Limousine vs XC40 Recharge

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

Filters
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.34.9 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,50,07858,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
45,80,00055,90,000
RTO
4,87,00033,000
Insurance
1,82,5782,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,8441,26,087
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

