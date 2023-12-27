Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.517.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I42.0L Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.38.2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,50,07871,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
45,80,00061,90,000
RTO
4,87,0006,48,000
Insurance
1,82,5782,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,8441,52,792

