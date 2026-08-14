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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Volvo S90

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A-Class Limousine vs S90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A-class limousine S90
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 68.25 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 21.3 kmpl14.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.517.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I42.0L Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.38.2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Suspension
Torsion-Beam AxleIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17245 / 45 R18
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
405500
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
44
Length
45494963
Wheelbase
27292941
Height
14461443
Kerb Weight
1385 kg2962
Width
17961879
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Seat Adjustment
2 Way4 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood Trim-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,45,43471,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00061,90,000
RTO
4,70,8306,48,000
Insurance
69,1042,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,10,5951,52,792
Expert Rating
-

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