Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

A-Class Limousine vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A-class limousine Fortuner legender
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 45.8 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 21.3 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders44
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.514.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.310.4 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,50,07851,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
45,80,00043,66,000
RTO
4,87,0005,56,080
Insurance
1,82,5781,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,8441,10,059

