In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 45.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. A-Class Limousine vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS A-class limousine Fortuner legender Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 45.8 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 2755 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4