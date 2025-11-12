In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200 and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A-Class Limousine vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A-class limousine
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-