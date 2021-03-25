HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs MINI Cooper

A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.517
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm189 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
230-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I42.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,27,14943,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
41,20,00038,00,000
RTO
4,41,0004,09,000
Insurance
1,65,6491,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,60494,304
