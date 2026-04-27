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HomeCompare CarsA-Class Limousine vs GLC [2019-2023]

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A-Class Limousine vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A-class limousine Glc [2019-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 58.6 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 21.3 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1332 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC [2019-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]
200 Progressive
₹58.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Visual Comparison

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Wheel
Rear Right Side
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4M264 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion-Beam AxleMulti-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
405580
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Length
45494658
Wheelbase
27292873
Height
14461644
Kerb Weight
1385 kg-
Width
17961890
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood TrimBeige, Magma Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,45,43467,32,929
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00058,60,000
RTO
4,70,8306,15,000
Insurance
69,1042,57,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,10,5951,44,716

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