Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

A-Class Limousine vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A-class limousine Gla [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 45.8 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 21.3 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders44
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.517.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.38.7 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,50,07855,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
45,80,00048,50,000
RTO
4,87,0005,14,000
Insurance
1,82,5781,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,8441,19,441

