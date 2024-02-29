In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 45.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200.
A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage.
GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A-Class Limousine vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
