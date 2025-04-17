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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Mercedes-Benz GLA

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A-Class Limousine vs GLA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A-class limousine Gla
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 46.05 Lakhs₹ 51.8 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 21.3 kmpl17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1332 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹51.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
270 Nm @ 2000 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.517.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.38.7 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 50 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion-Beam AxleMultilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 50 R18
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
405435 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Length
45494410 mm
Wheelbase
27292729 mm
Height
14461611 mm
Kerb Weight
1385 kg-
Width
17962020 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
38
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black with Carbon Fibre Trim, Macchiato Beige / Black with Walnut Wood TrimBlack, Macchiato Beige / Black with optional Walnut Brown Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,45,43459,32,160
Ex-Showroom Price
46,05,00051,80,000
RTO
4,70,8305,47,000
Insurance
69,1042,04,660
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,10,5951,27,505

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