Compare CarsA-Class Limousine vs GLA

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs Mercedes-Benz GLA

A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹43.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1620 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 5500 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
230-
Engine Type
1.3L M282 Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,27,14949,29,180
Ex-Showroom Price
41,20,00043,60,000
RTO
4,41,0004,42,330
Insurance
1,65,6491,26,550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,01,6041,05,947
