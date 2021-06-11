Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|M840TE 4.0L
|OM656 Turbocharged I6
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|630 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|612 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine
|3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Auto Steering
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹4,24,40,474
|₹2,97,56,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,72,00,000
|₹2,55,00,000
|RTO
|₹37,74,000
|₹32,41,500
|Insurance
|₹14,65,974
|₹10,14,794
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹9,12,211
|₹6,39,589