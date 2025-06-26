In 2026, when choosing between the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid, Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Artura vs Spectre Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Artura
|Spectre
|Brand
|McLaren
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 5.1 Cr
|₹ 7.5 Cr
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|7.4 kwh
|102 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)