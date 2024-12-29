In 2026 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Artura vs Ghost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Artura
|Ghost
|Brand
|McLaren
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 5.1 Cr
|₹ 6.95 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|21.7 kmpl
|6.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|7.4 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|6750 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-