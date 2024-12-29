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McLaren Artura vs Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2026 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Artura vs Ghost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Artura Ghost
BrandMcLarenRolls-Royce
Price₹ 5.1 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Range--
Mileage21.7 kmpl6.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity7.4 kwh-
Engine Capacity-6750 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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McLaren Artura Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
3.0L M630 Turbocharged V6-
Battery Capacity
7.4 kwh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.0 seconds5.0sec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720Nm@2250rpm820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic, 8-speed
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
671bhp@7500rpm563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargerYes
Emission Standard
BS6BS VI
Engine
2993 cc6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)Petrol
Max Speed
330 kmph250 kmph
Front Tyres
235 / 35 / R19 91Y-
Wheels
Alloy-
Steering Type
Electro-hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link-
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 / R20 105Y-
Length
4539 mm5457 mm
Wheelbase
2640 mm3295 mm
Kerb Weight
1500 kg2435 Kg
Height
1193 mm1550 mm
Width
1913 mm1948 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
1 Rows490 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
YesFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree-
Air Conditioner
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Power Windows
YesFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Yes-
Interior Door Handles
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes-
One Touch - Up
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
YesFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
LED-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
YesLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
75000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
6-
CD Player
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
12-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesFront & Rear
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
8" HD Touch ScreenTouch Screen
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,71,20,5007,91,59,810
Ex-Showroom Price
5,10,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
61,20,00069,50,000
Insurance
027,09,310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,27,74217,01,453

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