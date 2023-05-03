In 2023 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs 5.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V6 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Dawn Price starts at Rs 5.92 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Convertible. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Dawn: 6598 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less