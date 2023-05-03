Saved Articles

McLaren Artura vs Rolls-Royce Dawn

In 2023 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Convertible
₹5.92 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L M630 Turbocharged V66.6L V12
Battery Capacity
7.4 kwh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.0 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720Nm@2250rpm820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
671bhp@7500rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargerTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6BS 6
Engine
2993 cc6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)-
Max Speed
330 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
YesFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree360 Camera
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Cruise Control
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,71,20,5006,75,07,282
Ex-Showroom Price
5,10,00,0005,92,16,192
RTO
61,20,00059,75,619
Insurance
023,14,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,27,74214,50,994

    Latest News

    Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.
    Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as carmaker's best-selling convertible hits end of road
    3 May 2023
    McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
    McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, comes with a top speed of 330 kmph
    26 May 2023
    The McLaren Artura is the British automaker's first high-performance hybrid supercar
    McLaren Artura Hybrid supercar India unveil confirmed on May 26
    23 May 2023
    File photo of a McLaren Artura hybrid supercar.
    An all-electric supercar? McLaren boss outlines the very real challenges
    5 Oct 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
    Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
    18 Aug 2020
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
