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McLaren Artura vs Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2026 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Artura vs Cullinan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Artura Cullinan
BrandMcLarenRolls-Royce
Price₹ 5.1 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Range--
Mileage21.7 kmpl6.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity7.4 kwh-
Engine Capacity-6749 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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McLaren Artura Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
3.0L M630 Turbocharged V66.8L V12 engine
Battery Capacity
7.4 kwh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.0 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720Nm@2250rpm850 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
671bhp@7500rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargerTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6BS 6
Engine
2993 cc6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)-
Max Speed
330 kmph-
Front Tyres
235 / 35 / R19 91Y285 / 45 R22
Wheels
AlloyAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Electro-hydraulicPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double WishboneDouble wishbone front axle
Rear Suspension
Multi-linkmulti-link rear axle
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 / R20 105Y285 / 45 R22
Length
4539 mm5341
Wheelbase
2640 mm3295
Kerb Weight
1500 kg2753
Height
1193 mm1835
Width
1913 mm2000
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2
Bootspace
1 Rows560
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres100
Features
Parking Sensors
YesFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 DegreeReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Power Windows
YesFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesAll
Exterior Door Handles
YesChrome
Interior Door Handles
YesPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
YesAll
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
YesFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
LEDActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
54
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
75000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
6-
CD Player
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
126+
Bluetooth Compatibility
YesPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
8" HD Touch ScreenTFT Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
YesAll
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,71,20,5007,92,16,040
Ex-Showroom Price
5,10,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
61,20,00070,04,000
Insurance
027,11,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,27,74217,02,661
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
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26 May 2023
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