McLaren Artura vs Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2023 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L M630 Turbocharged V66.8L V12 engine
Battery Capacity
7.4 kwh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.0 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720Nm@2250rpm850 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
671bhp@7500rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargerTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6BS 6
Engine
2993 cc6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)-
Max Speed
330 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
YesFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 DegreeReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,71,20,5007,92,16,040
Ex-Showroom Price
5,10,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
61,20,00070,04,000
Insurance
027,11,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,27,74217,02,661

