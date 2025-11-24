In 2026 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid and Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Artura vs Cullinan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Artura
|Cullinan
|Brand
|McLaren
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 5.1 Cr
|₹ 6.95 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|21.7 kmpl
|6.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|7.4 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|6749 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-