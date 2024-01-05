Saved Articles

McLaren Artura vs McLaren GT

In 2024 when choosing among the McLaren Artura and McLaren GT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GT
McLaren GT
Coupe
₹3.72 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L M630 Turbocharged V6M840TE 4.0L
Battery Capacity
7.4 kwh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.0 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720Nm@2250rpm630 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
671bhp@7500rpm612 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargerTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6BS 6
Engine
2993 cc3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)-
Max Speed
330 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
YesFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 DegreeReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Cruise Control
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,71,20,5004,24,40,474
Ex-Showroom Price
5,10,00,0003,72,00,000
RTO
61,20,00037,74,000
Insurance
014,65,974
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,27,7429,12,211

