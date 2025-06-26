In 2026 when choosing among the McLaren 750S and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren 750S Price starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. 750S: 3994 cc engine, 10.5 kmpl mileage. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
750S vs Spectre Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|750s
|Spectre
|Brand
|McLaren
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 5.91 Cr
|₹ 7.5 Cr
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|102 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)