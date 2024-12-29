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McLaren 750S vs Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2026 when choosing between the McLaren 750S and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren 750S Price starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. 750S: 3994 cc engine, 10.5 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
750S vs Ghost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 750s Ghost
BrandMcLarenRolls-Royce
Price₹ 5.91 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Mileage10.5 kmpl6.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity3994 cc6750 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders812

Filters
750S
McLaren 750S
Coupe
₹5.91 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
V12
₹6.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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McLaren 750S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
V8 4.0L-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds5.0sec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 5500 rpm820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, 8-speed
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
740 bhp @ 7500 rpm563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboYes
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
332 Kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II-
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control II-
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20-
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres490 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Length
4569 mm5457 mm
Ground Clearance
107 mm-
Wheelbase
2670 mm3295 mm
Kerb Weight
1438 kg2435 Kg
Height
1196 mm1550 mm
Width
2161 mm1948 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicYes
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesFront & Rear
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch Screen
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather Seats
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)Yes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,73,70,9917,91,59,810
Ex-Showroom Price
5,91,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
59,60,00069,50,000
Insurance
23,10,49127,09,310
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,48,06517,01,453

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The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.95 crore for the Standard variant, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.19 crore for the Extended variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.52 crore for the Black Badge variant, (all prices ex-showroom)
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29 Dec 2024
McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
12 Jan 2024
The 2023 McLaren 750S comes available at a starting price of $324,000.
McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds
26 Apr 2023
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6 Feb 2025
The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
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