In 2026 when choosing between the McLaren 750S and Rolls-Royce Ghost, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren 750S Price starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Ghost Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (last recorded price) for V12. 750S: 3994 cc engine, 10.5 kmpl mileage. Ghost: 6750 cc engine, 6.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
750S vs Ghost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|750s
|Ghost
|Brand
|McLaren
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 5.91 Cr
|₹ 6.95 Cr
|Mileage
|10.5 kmpl
|6.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3994 cc
|6750 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|12