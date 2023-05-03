Saved Articles

McLaren 720S vs Rolls-Royce Dawn

In 2023 when choosing between the McLaren 720S and Rolls-Royce Dawn, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

720S
McLaren 720S
Coupe
₹4.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Convertible
₹5.92 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M840T6.6L V12
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 7500 rpm820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
711 bhp @ 7500 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,30,29,1046,75,07,282
Ex-Showroom Price
4,65,00,0005,92,16,192
RTO
47,04,00059,75,619
Insurance
18,24,60423,14,971
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,39,80214,50,994

