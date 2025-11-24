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McLaren 720S vs Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2026 when choosing between the McLaren 720S and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren 720S Price starts at Rs. 4.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price starts at Rs. 6.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for SUV. 720S: 3994 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Cullinan: 6749 cc engine, 6.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
720S vs Cullinan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 720s Cullinan
BrandMcLarenRolls-Royce
Price₹ 4.65 Cr₹ 6.95 Cr
Mileage8.2 kmpl6.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity3994 cc6749 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders812

Filters
720S
McLaren 720S
Coupe
₹4.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
SUV
₹6.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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McLaren 720S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
M840T6.8L V12 engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 7500 rpm850 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
711 bhp @ 7500 rpm563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.26.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control IImulti-link rear axle
Front Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control IIDouble wishbone front axle
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20285 / 45 R22
Ground Clearance
107-
Length
45435341
Wheelbase
26703295
Kerb Weight
14192753
Height
11961835
Width
20592000
Bootspace
210560
No of Seating Rows
12
Seating Capacity
25
Doors
25
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTFT Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / BlackCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,30,29,1047,92,16,040
Ex-Showroom Price
4,65,00,0006,95,00,000
RTO
47,04,00070,04,000
Insurance
18,24,60427,11,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,39,80217,02,661
Expert Rating
-

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