In 2026 when choosing between the McLaren 720S and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren 720S Price starts at Rs. 4.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. 720S: 3994 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
720S vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|720s
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|McLaren
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 4.65 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3994 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8