hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsQuattroporte vs Land Cruiser

Maserati Quattroporte vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quattroporte Land cruiser
BrandMaseratiToyota
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 2.18 Cr
Mileage8.2 to 9.4 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2979 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maserati Quattroporte Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6V6 3.3L Turbo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds-
Driving Range
754 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1750 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.4 kmpl11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 5500 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
270 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20265 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar4-Link Rigid
Front Suspension
Aluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll BarDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20265 / 55 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres110 litres
Length
5262 mm4985 mm
Wheelbase
3171 mm2850 mm
Kerb Weight
1980 kg-
Height
1481 mm1945 mm
Width
1948 mm1980 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
6+14
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
Optional-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Optional-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,80,00,0002,54,22,524
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,00,0002,17,75,000
RTO
027,75,875
Insurance
08,71,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,86,8905,46,429

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Over the years, the Maserati Quattroporte has been known as a living room on the move with extremely welcoming spaces.
Maserati celebrates 60th anniversary of Quattroporte luxury saloon
31 Oct 2023
The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ gets a bold, rugged look with its boxy shape and upright stance
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is the utilitarian's compact off-roader. 5 things you need to know
24 Oct 2025
The current Maserati Ghibli has been in business since 2013.
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
11 Aug 2022
Maserati Quattroporte EV could come promising around 1,000 hp peak power.
Maserati Quattroporte EV to rival Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid
2 Apr 2023
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is being recalled over a transmission control software issue.
Toyota recalls 969 Land Cruiser 300s in India over transmission-software concern
22 Feb 2026
Toyota Innova Crysta now gets a revised front-end that is inspired by the Land Cruiser LC300.
Updated Toyota Innova Crysta launched at 19.72 lakh, now gets Land Cruiser inspired front-end
4 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Maserati Grecale packs a 2.0L turbocharged mild-hybrid engine producing 325 bhp of power and 450 Nm of peak torque. Beyond all the power and speed, the Grecale offers a kind of style statement that few can afford to possess.
Maserati Grecale review: Showstopper with style and substance
6 Mar 2025
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers