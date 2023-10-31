In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Maserati
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6