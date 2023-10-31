In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Maserati
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6