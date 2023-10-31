In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs 911 GT3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|911 gt3
|Brand
|Maserati
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|5.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6