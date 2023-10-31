In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs 911 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|911
|Brand
|Maserati
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|2981 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6