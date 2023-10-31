In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs GT-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|Gt-r
|Brand
|Maserati
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|8.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|3799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6