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Maserati Quattroporte vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quattroporte G-class
BrandMaseratiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Mileage8.2 to 9.4 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Engine Capacity2979 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maserati Quattroporte Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Steering Wheel
Speakers
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Specification
Engine Type
F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds-
Driving Range
754 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1750 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
9.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 5500 rpm362 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
270 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres6.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll BarTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Aluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll BarIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R2020
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
530 litres640 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres100 litres
Length
5262 mm4825 mm
Wheelbase
3171 mm2890 mm
Kerb Weight
1980 kg-
Height
1481 mm1973 mm
Width
1948 mm2187 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
NoLevel 2
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
Optional-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,80,00,0003,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
036,79,000
Insurance
011,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,86,8907,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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