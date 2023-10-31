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Maserati Quattroporte vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Quattroporte and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT and Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs EQE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quattroporte Eqe
BrandMaseratiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 1.41 Cr
Range-550 km/charge
Mileage8.2 to 9.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-90.56 kWh
Engine Capacity2979 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.41 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds4.9 seconds
Driving Range
754 Km550 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
270 Kmph210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres12.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar-
Front Suspension
Aluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar-
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres-
Length
5262 mm4863 mm
Wheelbase
3171 mm3030 mm
Kerb Weight
1980 kg2610 kg
Height
1481 mm1685 mm
Width
1948 mm2141 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No10
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalOptional
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
OptionalYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,80,00,0001,47,66,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,00,0001,41,40,000
RTO
054,000
Insurance
05,72,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,86,8903,17,398
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Large battery pack, over 550 km rangeIndustry-first 10 years' warranty on batteryPacked with features

Cons

Costliest electric SUV in IndiaNot the flashiest to look at among rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

Over the years, the Maserati Quattroporte has been known as a living room on the move with extremely welcoming spaces.
Maserati celebrates 60th anniversary of Quattroporte luxury saloon
31 Oct 2023
Mercedes revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss in power, on the EQE and EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQE & EQS recalled in the US over unexpected shutdown
4 Jun 2024
A total of 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India in 2023 by different brands, including six pure electric models.
Mercedes-Benz EQE to Audi Q8 e-tron: Top luxury SUVs launched in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
The current Maserati Ghibli has been in business since 2013.
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
11 Aug 2022
Maserati Quattroporte EV could come promising around 1,000 hp peak power.
Maserati Quattroporte EV to rival Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid
2 Apr 2023
The CCTV footage has captured that the Mercedes-Benz EQE was parked and had white smoke, likely from its floor-mounted battery.
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Latest Videos

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29 Sept 2023
The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
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