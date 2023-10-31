In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Quattroporte and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs AMG GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|Amg gt
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2.64 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|8