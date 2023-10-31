In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Quattroporte and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Quattroporte vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quattroporte
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-