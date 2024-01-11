In 2024 when choosing between the Maserati MC20 and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG.
MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage.
S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.75 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
