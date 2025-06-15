In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati MC20 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MC20 vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mc20
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.69 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3000 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|8