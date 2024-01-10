Saved Articles

Maserati MC20 vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2024 when choosing between the Maserati MC20 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6OM656 Turbocharged I6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds6.4 seconds
Driving Range
517 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
325 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraAuto Steering
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,69,00,0002,97,56,794
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,00,0002,55,00,000
RTO
032,41,500
Insurance
010,14,794
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,93,1246,39,589

