Maserati MC20 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

In 2024 when choosing between the Maserati MC20 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds3.6
Driving Range
517 Km604.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl8.06
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,69,00,0002,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,00,0002,63,83,660
RTO
026,49,096
Insurance
06,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0300
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,93,1246,37,024

