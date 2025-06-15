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Maserati MC20 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati MC20 and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
MC20 vs AMG S 63 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mc20 Amg s 63
BrandMaseratiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.69 Cr₹ 3.27 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.6 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity3000 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
E Performance
₹3.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maserati MC20 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6V8 Engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds3.3 seconds
Driving Range
517 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm1430 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm791 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Max Speed
325 Kmph250 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers-
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20295 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres305 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres76 litres
Length
4669 mm5336 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm3216 mm
Kerb Weight
1500 kg2595 kg
Height
1224 mm1515 mm
Width
2178 mm2130 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
42
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000Unlimited
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
OptionalFront only
Interior Colours
Nero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue Cielo-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,69,00,0003,72,60,713
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,00,0003,27,00,000
RTO
032,70,000
Insurance
012,90,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,93,1248,00,878

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