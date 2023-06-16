Saved Articles

Maserati MC20 vs McLaren Artura

In 2024 when choosing among the Maserati MC20 and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V63.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds3.0 seconds
Driving Range
517 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Drivetrain
RWD-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Max Speed
325 Kmph330 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,69,00,0005,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
061,20,000
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,93,12412,27,742

