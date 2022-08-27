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Maserati Levante vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Levante Vellfire
BrandMaseratiToyota
Price₹ 1.5 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage12.6 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2987 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Levante
Maserati Levante
Diesel
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maserati Levante Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbodiesel V6 60°Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
10131157 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6619.28 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
271 bhp @ 4000 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
45 / 265 R20225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
40 / 295 R20225 / 55 R19
Length
50055010 mm
Wheelbase
30043000 mm
Kerb Weight
22052065 kg
Height
16931950 mm
Width
19811850 mm
Bootspace
580-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8060 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoManual
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (JNCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
CustomisableBeige
Ventilated Seats
AllFront and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,24,7961,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,96,6101,19,73,400
RTO
30,16,30212,37,700
Insurance
6,11,3842,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,02,4682,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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