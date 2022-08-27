In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Vellfire Comparison