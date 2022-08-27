In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Levante and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Levante
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Maserati
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2987 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6