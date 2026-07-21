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HomeCompare CarsLevante vs GLS [2020-2024]

Maserati Levante vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Levante and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Levante Gls [2020-2024]
BrandMaseratiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.5 Cr₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage12.6 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2987 cc2925 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
Levante
Maserati Levante
Diesel
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbodiesel V6 60°OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
10131125
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6612.5
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
271 bhp @ 4000 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.856
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
45 / 265 R20275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
40 / 295 R2040 R21
Length
50055207
Wheelbase
30043135
Kerb Weight
22052505
Height
16931823
Width
19812157
Bootspace
580493
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
8090
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No6 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
CustomisableMacchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,24,7961,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,96,6101,08,90,000
RTO
30,16,30214,15,250
Insurance
6,11,3844,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,02,4682,74,200
Expert Rating
-

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