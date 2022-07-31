In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Levante
|Eqc
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2987 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs