In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Levante and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Levante
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Maserati
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2987 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6