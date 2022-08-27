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Maserati Levante vs Maserati Quattroporte

In 2026 when choosing between the Maserati Levante and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Quattroporte Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Levante Quattroporte
BrandMaseratiMaserati
Price₹ 1.5 Cr₹ 1.8 Cr
Mileage12.6 kmpl8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2987 cc2979 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
Levante
Maserati Levante
Diesel
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
GT
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maserati Levante Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Turbodiesel V6 60°F160' 3.0L Petrol Twin-Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1013754 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.669.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
271 bhp @ 4000 rpm345 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.855.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
45 / 265 R20245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-LinkFive-bar, Multi-link System with Four Aluminium Arms, 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double WishboneAluminium Double Wishbones with 'Skyhook' Dampers and Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
40 / 295 R20285 / 35 R20
Length
50055262 mm
Wheelbase
30043171 mm
Kerb Weight
22051980 kg
Height
16931481 mm
Width
19811948 mm
Bootspace
580530 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8080 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Ventilated Seats
AllOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,24,7961,80,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,96,6101,80,00,000
RTO
30,16,3020
Insurance
6,11,3840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,02,4683,86,890

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