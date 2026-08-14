In 2026, when choosing between the Maserati Ghibli and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maserati
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|816
|948
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
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